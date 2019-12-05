Markets Report: Wall St rises on US-China trade hopes

WALL Street's main indices rose for the first time in four sessions yesterday, following a report that the US and China were moving closer to signing a 'phase one' trade deal.

Washington and Beijing are getting close to agreeing on the amount of tariffs to be rolled back, Bloomberg reported, a day after comments from US president Donald Trump and commerce secretary Wilbur Ross dampened hopes of a possible near-term agreement.

A record run for the three main indices, fuelled by optimism on trade, came to a halt at the end of last week as political risks heightened between the countries over Hong Kong.

The back-and-forth on trade has made investors wary after the final month of 2018 was the worst December on Wall Street since the Great Depression.

