Markets Report: China stimulus hopes boost European shares

European stocks have rebounded from Tuesday's drop on optimism China will do more to support an economy hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

The Stoxx Europe 600 added 0.5pc, with miners, banks and autos outperforming. China was said to consider measures such as direct cash infusions and mergers to bail out its airline industry.

Investors were also awaiting minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting.

"Considering that there was no major negative news on the corporate front and coupled with the possibility of more China stimulus, I do see gains coming today," said Stephane Ekolo, an equity strategist at TFS Derivatives in London.

There are, however, still large economic risks from the virus and consultancy Oxford Economics warned that if it spread, it could knock $1trn (€926bn) off world economic output.

"In one scenario, the pandemic is limited to Asia, and world GDP falls $0.4trn (0.5pc) in 2020 compared to our baseline forecast. In a global pandemic, it drops $1.1trn (1.3pc). We assume the economic effects are concentrated in the first half of 2020 and that the outbreak then starts to come under control. So, after sharp initial falls, by end-2021, world GDP recovers to similar levels to our baseline forecasts," the consultancy's lead economist Adam Slater wrote in a report.

While coronavirus news flow has whipsawed markets, European equities have performed well in February amid strong earnings reports. The Stoxx 600 has maintained its gains despite breaking past the 400 level that has proved a barrier in the past.

Among corporate movers, Deutsche Telekom climbed 2.1pc after predicting a profit increase. Ageas dropped 4pc after its fourth-quarter net income missed estimates.

The market's favourable reaction to Beijing's latest measures "underlines the importance given by investors for low interest rates", said Sylvain Goyon, a strategist at Oddo-BHF.

"But that puts aside the potential downside risk brought by future earnings-per-share growth - downward revisions that are unavoidable because of the covid-19 epidemic's impact both on the demand and supply side."

Bloomberg

Bloomberg