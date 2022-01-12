Markets rebound as Fed says it will support the US economy and labour market

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell played it safe during his confirmation hearing for a second four-year term, pledging to do what’s necessary to contain an inflation surge and prolong the expansion without offering fresh details on plans to tighten monetary policy.

“If we have to raise interest rates more over time, we will,” Mr Powell said in response to a question during testimony before the Senate Banking Committee.

“We will use our tools to get inflation back.”

Both Republicans and Democrats have expressed concern that the Fed is over-stimulating the economy with low rates and bond purchases as inflation runs far above officials’ 2pc target. US central bankers have been surprised by the persistence of inflation and want to lean against it this year without stalling growth.

Mr Powell’s remarks were more restrained than those of some of his colleagues, who’ve called openly for the Fed to starting raising rates at their meeting in March.

While stressing that the Fed doesn’t prioritise its congressional mandate for price stability more than the goal for full employment, Mr Powell said that the emphasis can shift and now there was more focus on inflation.

“To get the kind of very strong labour market we want with high participation, it is going to take a long expansion,” he said.

“To get a long expansion we are going to need price stability. And so in a way, high inflation is a severe threat to the achievement of maximum employment.”

The hearing underscored the bipartisan support Mr Powell is likely to earn to serve another term starting next month.

President Joe Biden nominated Mr Powell for a second term as chair and picked Fed Governor Lael Brainard to serve as vice chair.

Her confirmation hearing is scheduled for tomorrow. Mr Biden is also expected to soon nominate three new governors to fill remaining vacancies.

Financial markets took Mr Powell’s remarks in their stride. Stocks erased losses, with the S&P 500 little changed, while the Nasdaq 100 pushed higher and bonds fluctuated.

“The ongoing vagueness about the timing of the first rate hike contrasts with the avalanche of comments from other Fed directors circling March 2022,” said Thomas Costerg, senior US economist at Pictet Wealth Management.

“Bottom line: I have a sense Powell wants to calm things a bit and wants the market to digest quietly the last minutes, not add fuel to the fire.”

Investors are betting the Fed will begin raising its benchmark federal funds rate in March, two years after cutting it to nearly zero at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. A Labour Department report on Friday showing the US unemployment rate fell to 3.9pc in December – closing in on the 3.5pc pre-pandemic low.

Fed officials in December said they would accelerate the end of their asset purchase programme, and forecast they would raise rates three times this year.