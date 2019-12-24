Markets hover near record highs amid US-China hopes

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.09pc after reaching a record high.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ended near its highest point since June 2018.

The MSCI All-Country stock index remained just below Friday's record high, trading flat. It has risen nearly 3pc this month as US-China trade tensions eased and confidence grew that Britain would avoid a chaotic exit from the European Union. The index is up 23pc so far in 2019, set for its best year since 2009.

President Donald Trump said on Saturday the United States and China would "very shortly" sign phase one of a trade agreement.

"Things appear to look brighter for 2020 than they did a year ago. There should be much more certainty [where] a trade deal between the US and China is concerned. Furthermore, although Brexit will finally become reality in 2020 ... there is hope that this will be accomplished and that Europe's growth will accelerate," said City of London Markets trader Markus Huber.

On Wall Street, S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq futures all touched record highs before the open.

On Friday, the US benchmark S&P 500 extended its record highs to seven straight sessions, its longest streak in more than two years. All three major indices - the S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow - gained.

Data on Friday showed US growth rose in the third quarter and the economy had probably maintained its expansion as the year ended. Consumer spending was stronger than previously reported, and there were upgrades to business spending.

During Asian hours yesterday, Japan's Nikkei ended little changed after reaching a 14-month top last week. It is up 2.3pc for the month so far.

Chinese stocks posted their worst single-day drop in six weeks, following a correction in tech shares after a state fund announced plans to cut its stakes in some chip makers.

Several stock markets will remain closed at least one day this week for Christmas and economic data is also thin.

In currency markets, the euro was up 0.01pc at $1.1080, after slipping 0.4pc last week.

Sterling, down 0.17pc at $1.3027, reversed gains and fell back to fresh three-week lows.

