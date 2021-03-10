Markets get nervy as ECB slows its bond-buying pace

After two weeks of muted debt purchases by the European Central Bank (ECB) in the face of a global bond sell-off, some strategists are starting to get worried.

Data on Monday showed the ECB settled €11.9bn of net buying under its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program last week, even when yields on German debt rose to levels last seen since the outbreak of the pandemic. The amount follows a similar size of purchases in the prior week, well below the average purchase pace of €18bn since the tool’s inception.

While the ECB said the latest numbers were pushed down by unusually large redemptions of maturing debt, it could have countered that by stepping up gross purchases. Yet it only opted for a relatively mild increase, according to a breakdown published Tuesday.

Strategists from Citigroup and Commerzbank are becoming concerned that the combination of a glut of issuance and tepid ECB bond-buying could inflict pain on some of the most vulnerable corners of the European bond market.

“Longer-term, the real cost of any inaction is the credibility of the policy framework,” Citigroup rates strategist Jamie Searle wrote. “Investors may think twice about buying record issuance if the ECB allows confusion about its aims to fester.”

Most economists in a Bloomberg survey expect the ECB will step up its asset purchase pace when it announces monetary policy on Thursday. A majority also predicted the €1.85trn programme will ultimately be extended beyond its current end-date of March 2022.

That comes as governments in the region aim to sell over a trillion euros of debt this year to fund their spending pledges, on par with last year’s record levels. That’s in addition to the European Union’s target of €100bn of SURE social bonds, ahead of financing for its €800bn pandemic recovery fund this summer.

The ECB may be too divided to deliver a decisive response, and that could raise regional yield premiums over Germany’s benchmark peers, Citigroup’s Mr Searle said.

Italy’s 10-year yield premium over its German peer, a key gauge of risk in the region, rose 30 basis points from a six-year low to 109 basis points last week.

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) is holding an auction of Irish Government debt on Thursday.

The agency is selling up to €1.5bn of long-dated bonds – a 10- year and a 30- year – as part of its normal programme to raise funding to cover this year’s estimated budget deficit of around €20bn.

The NTMA has already raised €5.5bn in the year-to-date, putting the State on pace to meet its requirements. It will also hold an auction next week for shorter-term bills.

The State has not only been raising funds to pay for the Government’s Covid response, but also taking advantage of historically low – sometimes negative – interest rates to refinance debt on better terms.

