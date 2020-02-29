| 2.3°C Dublin

Markets count losses in trillions as virus spreads

Saturday Insight

Global hit: Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange faced a tough week. Photp: Reuters Expand

Shawn Pogatchnik

Irish and global equities have lost more than a tenth of their trillions in value this week, a plunge of historic speed that could last until the coronavirus fear factor peaks.

Virtually no Irish stock bucked the trend as the Iseq All Share index in Dublin slumped 11.7pc this week, shedding nearly €14bn in value for its worst performance in 12 years.

They mirrored US market losses topping €3.5trn (€3trn).