Markets count losses in trillions as virus spreads

Irish and global equities have lost more than a tenth of their trillions in value this week, a plunge of historic speed that could last until the coronavirus fear factor peaks.

Virtually no Irish stock bucked the trend as the Iseq All Share index in Dublin slumped 11.7pc this week, shedding nearly €14bn in value for its worst performance in 12 years.

They mirrored US market losses topping €3.5trn (€3trn).

The global risk assessment of likely economic damage from the virus has sharpened alongside the first confirmed cases in Italy and California - the US state boasting the fifth-biggest economy in the world.

Major public events are among the growing list of casualties, from this weekend's Six Nations rugby in Dublin to the annual motor show in Geneva. Swiss authorities announced a wider ban on any events expected to attract more than 1,000 people.

Travel and leisure firms dependent on the free cross-border flow of customers have been hardest hit among equities, suffering falls averaging 20pc worldwide, their worst since the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

Ryanair this week saw more than €3bn shed from its value - leading the Iseq to its steepest drop since the 2008 onset of the global credit crisis.

Aer Lingus parent IAG announced its bookings across Europe and Asia were suffering, and it could not confidently forecast future performance amid "a weakening of business travel across our network, resulting from the cancellation of industry events and corporate travel restrictions". The US airline with the biggest global exposure, Chicago-based United Airlines, yesterday suspended flights to Singapore, Tokyo, Osaka and Seoul.

The carrier, which generates two fifths of its business overseas, also extended its suspension of US flights to China through April.

Like IAG, United withdrew its full-year outlook, citing high uncertainty over the duration and spread of the coronavirus threat.

Yields on investment-grade bonds fell throughout the week as investors sought safe havens from the equity bloodbath. US government debt, considered one of the safest shelters, rallied sharply, but investors dumped corporate debt.

Yields on 10-year treasury notes have dropped by more than a quarter of a percentage point this week, falling below 1.2pc for the first time yesterday. As demand for bonds increases, their payouts fall.

Some Dublin stockbrokers are still advising clients to hold their nerve and hike exposure to equities, arguing that the current plunge is likely to be followed by a sharp rebound.

They note that most indices have returned to levels most recently passed barely four months ago.

This reflects a 2019 run of almost uninterrupted gains featuring no market 'correction' - a 10pc drop from a peak, common in most years.

Goodbody Stockbrokers chief economist Dermot O'Leary said his firm's asset management team took the decision this week to increase, not reduce, equities in clients' portfolios.

"As the market has come down, we've taken the view to increase our exposure," he said. "We're still in an up-trend in the economy. That means you should be invested in equities.

"So whether the market falls stop today or next Tuesday, by the end of the year, the market's still going to be higher. If you aren't in risk assets, you won't get that benefit."

Such benefits were hard to see yesterday on traders' screens bathed red in deepening losses.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1,191 points on Thursday - its greatest single-day nosedive in history - and followed that with a thousand-point plunge in the first half-hour of trade yesterday.

Some investment houses this week slashed their forecasts for the world economy in 2020. Bank of America now sees growth slowing to 3pc, its weakest pace since the credit crisis. Goldman Sachs now expects US corporate profits to hit the doldrums.

"The market is rapidly pricing in a very dire scenario comparable to what we've seen in China," said Tai Hui, head Asia market strategist for JP Morgan Asset Management.

Not everyone's been a market loser.

A US maker of protective clothing, Lakeland, saw its shares nearly double before dropping sharply again. Stock in the maker of the N-95 face mask, Alpha Pro Tech, surged six-fold to $40 before giving up about half of those gains.

Goodbody's O'Leary noted that the past week's market falls were the fastest recorded since World War II.

"But this situation is not similar to the credit crisis in 2008. We're not going to see a sustained fall in economic activity, as you would see in a recession," he said. "We see short-term impact in demand associated with travel and spending restrictions, and also supply-side problems as well. But that will only be temporary."