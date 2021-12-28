Markets could turn if bellwether Apple hits record $3trn value

Apple, whose shares serve as a real-time proxy for risk sentiment toward the pandemic, is near a $3trn (€2.6trn) market capitalisation. If history is any guide, that milestone may signal a technical correction is ahead, for both the stock and the broader market.

The ripple effect in those episodes went beyond just Apple. Huge gains in big tech stocks tend to drive the S&P 500 to record highs, with the benchmark on the verge of setting its 70th record close for the year.

But those market drivers can spur big selloffs too. Apple’s pullback after hitting the trillion-dollar milestone contributed to the bear market in the fall of 2018. It also helped fuel the tech wreck of September 2020, when the S&P 500 slid amid election-related volatility.

For Apple to hit the $3trn market cap, under the stewardship of CEO Tim Cook, its share price would need to reach $182.86. It was down less than 1pc yesterday, at about $179.

Amid thin volume, the stock market has posted broad gains this week, so attaining the next trillion-dollar threshold is within reach.

This comes in the face of Apple closing some stores in locations such as New York city, Los Angeles, Washington and London as the Omicron variant spreads.

Apple took a similar step in the summer of 2020, before the wide availability of vaccines. And when New York and some other cities were reopening, the virus was spreading to the US south – including to major GDP-contributing states like Texas and Florida.

Given that Apple’s products are largely luxury items, such a move served as a real-time indicator of consumer demand and foot traffic in stores. Apple shares reacted to these steps, and the broader market saw it as a proxy for the spreading virus. Now investors are once again taking their cue from this crucial stock.

Should Apple reach the milestone, it would be the first time any company has done so.

The achievement would cap a strong year for Apple, which has surged nearly 36pc in 2021 to a $2.96trn value as of Monday’s close.

It is also up more than 200pc since Covid first sent the world into lockdown early last year and underlined the centrality of technology for work, education, entertainment and keeping connected.

The stock has been a favourite because of the global popularity of the company’s products, the potential for new offerings to maintain its steady sales growth, and its strong cash balance.

Such tailwinds have helped investors look past potential risks like a shortage of chips and the ongoing pandemic, which prompted Apple to shut its New York City retail stores. Wall Street’s other major tech and internet companies are also among the year’s most notable outperformers.

Apple shares recently came under pressure after the Federal Reserve took a more hawkish stance than had been expected, but investors subsequently bid them back up as they looked for equities that are seen as high quality, and which boast long track records of growth.

Apple has risen for four straight sessions, ending at a record close on Monday, and it is up 6.2pc over that stretch.



