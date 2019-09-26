Markets battered by US political winds

The latest impeachment drama in Washington added volatility to US stocks, another risk to markets already on edge over trade and slowing global growth. The dollar rallied.

In Ireland, weakness in bank stocks helped drag the wider market lower.

In the US, the S&P 500 whipsawed on political news. It bounced to session highs after president Donald Trump said a deal with China could happen "sooner than you think", speaking to reporters amid the swirl of impeachment talk that has consumed Washington.

Equities fell to lows earlier when the White House released a rough transcript of Mr Trump's call with Ukraine that is at the centre of the controversy.

Stocks had the biggest loss in a month on Tuesday after the House signalled its intention to open a formal inquiry.

"You can't trade this stuff right now, it's impossible," Michael Purves, chief executive officer at Tallbacken Capital Advisors, said on Bloomberg TV on Wednesday.

"There's so many different scenarios, you almost have to ignore it and keep investing the way you would."

In company news, Philip Morris and Altria both rose after ending merger talks, while Marathon surged on activist intervention.

Nike Inc rose to a record after strong results.

Markets have seemed to gyrate on the twists and turns of the protectionist battle between the two largest economies, with this year's epic bond rally recovering from a pull-back and US stocks lingering within sight of a record high.

The sudden escalation of political risk in Washington comes as economic signals deteriorate globally, adding a fresh complication for investors trying to decide whether central banks will be able to shore up growth.

In Europe, the mood was more dour.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index headed for its largest drop in six weeks amid rising concern that growth is flagging.

UK shares fell as parliament reconvened amid Brexit turmoil.

The pound slumped as Britain's attorney general said that a motion for a general election will be brought before parliament "shortly".

