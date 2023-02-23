Markets are now betting on more European Central Bank interest rate rises to come

Even after a series of hikes since last July that have lifted its benchmark interest rate to 2.5pc, market pricing suggests the European Central Bank has more to come after a widely trailed half-point increase at its next meeting in March.

Recent economic data has shown the eurozone economy is holding up better than expected in the face of the rate rises and, while the headline inflation rate has declined, core inflation is elevated. ​

“Inflation is a very insidious thing and the lesser of two evils will be some growth slowdown in order to bring that under control,” said John O’Toole, global head of multi-asset fund solutions at asset manager Amundi.

“We have a huge amount of policy tightening in the pipeline and that will come home to roost eventually.”

ECB president Christine Lagarde this week reaffirmed her commitment to a half-point hike in March.

Hawkish comments by German ECB members have led economists at Deutsche Bank to predict rate hikes will peak at 3.75pc this summer, but France’s central bank chief has said markets may have overshot the mark.

ECB policy – higher interest rates as well as a slowdown in bond purchases – is already hitting some European housing markets hard, including in Germany and the Netherlands.

Ireland however has not seen this dynamic play out, thanks in part to strong economic growth here. ​

Here, house prices and rents have remained high, as has demand. Mortgage drawdowns rose by a fifth in volume terms last year, taking them to their highest level since 2008.

Kieran McQuinn, research professor with the Economic and Social Research Institute, said rate hikes may “help to temper demand somewhat” but could impact the supply of homes.

“Increasing rates will increase the cost of finance for developers – this is a significant issue already for the construction sector, with the difficulty in securing finance already a substantial issue for those seeking to build and supply new properties.

“It probably means that there will be an even greater onus on the State to provide the requisite finance to help build the amount of properties required.”

In terms of the bigger economic picture, Irish growth is far outstripping the rest of Europe, so a hit to the economy could be absorbed more easily here.

“We are different and separate from the eurozone, in a healthy way, but obviously we’re susceptible to what happens in the rest of the world,” Mr O’Toole said, adding that housing pressures were “a unique headwind in Ireland”.

Overall, economists are upbeat about the impact on the economy here, especially if price hikes continue to slow.

“Lower rates of inflation should lead to stronger growth in areas such as consumption while the international climate is also likely to be more resilient thus having a positive impact on our trading performance,” Mr McQuinn said.

However, much will depend on what the ECB does next. Some suggest there may be two quarter point rises after March

“The question is not whether the ECB’s hiking cycle will slow the eurozone economy but rather when,” ING economists wrote in a report.

​