Markets are now betting on more European Central Bank interest rate rises to come

Governor of the Bank of France Francois Villeroy de Galhau. Photo: Cyril Marcilhacy/Bloomberg Expand

Governor of the Bank of France Francois Villeroy de Galhau. Photo: Cyril Marcilhacy/Bloomberg

Sarah Collins

Even after a series of hikes since last July that have lifted its benchmark interest rate to 2.5pc, market pricing suggests the European Central Bank has more to come after a widely trailed half-point increase at its next meeting in March.

Recent economic data has shown the eurozone economy is holding up better than expected in the face of the rate rises and, while the headline inflation rate has declined, core inflation is elevated. ​

