| 11.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Market mayhem isn’t over, catch a falling knife and you’ll get cut

David Chance

A trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange ponders his next move after a day of losses. Photo: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg Expand

Close

A trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange ponders his next move after a day of losses. Photo: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

A trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange ponders his next move after a day of losses. Photo: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

A trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange ponders his next move after a day of losses. Photo: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

Major asset classes in positive territory this year include oil, the dollar and gold. For most of the rest – whether US or European equities, German bunds or US treasuries – you are sitting on substantial losses.

Even Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, is hurting as Tesla shares have fallen from $1,145 (€1,100) the day he disclosed his initial stake in microblogging site Twitter to $770 at last week’s close.

Most Watched

Privacy