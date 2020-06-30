Market forecasts 'are all over the map' as US keeps rallying

WHEN it comes to the future of the stock market, investors' predictions are all over the map.

When asked where the S&P 500 Index would end the year, a fifth of respondents to a survey conducted by DataTrek Research said the benchmark will close out 2020 up more than 10pc from current levels. That's roughly the same number who predicted that the index will finish down more than 10pc.

"Every option from 'really bad' to 'really good' got basically the same number of votes," Nicholas Colas, DataTrek's co-founder, wrote in an email. "And we're only talking about the next six months."

Such dispersion is perhaps understandable after the stock market's fastest-ever fall into a bear market gave way to the quickest 50-day rally in nine decades.

US stocks kept rising yesterday as traders assessed better-than-estimated consumer confidence data. Among gainers was Uber Technologies, driven higher by reports that it's in talks to buy Postmates.

"The downside has become more limited given how many investors missed the rebound, how many remain bearish and how much cash has been sitting on the sidelines," wrote Esty Dwek, head of global market strategy for Natixis Investment Managers. "Coupled with abundant stimulus measures and liquidity, corrections are likely to be bought. That said, we remain prudent and believe it is too early to add a lot of risk to portfolios."

The Nasdaq Composite Index is heading towards its biggest advance since late 2001. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones are set for their best quarter since 1998.

While investors are hopeful for a quick economic recovery from the pandemic, the outlook is foggy as cases continue to rise and new risks emerge. Investors also have a wary eye on November's US presidential election and the potential for volatility around that time.

According to the survey, 48pc said they expect Joe Biden to win the presidency, compared to 43pc who foresee a Donald Trump victory.

Mr Colas said political expectations weighed heavily on investors' market views.

"Respondents who said they believed Trump would win were twice as likely to think US equities would rally by double digits into the year end," he wrote.

Wall Street strategists are also split on the future for stocks. As of Friday, the gap between the highest and the lowest year-end S&P 500 price targets stood at 28pc, the second widest at this time of year since 2009, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

To Randy Frederick, the vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab, much of the uncertainty is derived from a lack of data and earnings guidance from companies.

"No one knows what's going to happen with the virus. We don't know if we're going to have more effective therapeutics. We don't know if we're actually going to get a vaccine," Mr Frederick said. "We've got two full quarters potentially of it being as volatile and uncertain as it is now."

Bloomberg

Irish Independent