Mark Carney denies banks threatened to quit his climate-finance coalition

Former Bank of England and Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney has dismissed reports that Wall Street banks threatened to walk out of the climate-finance coalition he heads, but also said that "tension" within the group needed to be addressed.

Responding to questions at a hearing on Monday held by the UK's Environmental Audit Committee of the House of Commons, the former Bank of England governor who now co-chairs the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), said no institutions had "indicated to me any decision" to leave the group.

JPMorgan, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley had signalled they may pull back from GFANZ should membership entail binding restrictions on fossil finance, according to people familiar with the matter.

In response to their concerns, the UN-backed group Race to Zero walked back its proposal that GFANZ members commit to phasing out the financing of gas, oil and coal.

"Guidance given by one of the associated partners of GFANZ had to be adjusted," Mr Carney said.

"It is a tension obviously that needed to be reconciled." He also noted that GFANZ has grown over the past year, and now has well over 500 members representing about $150trn (€151.9trn) in assets.

Race to Zero has since said it's up to individual members to find their own path to a 1.5C-aligned business model, without setting binding requirements. It has argued that the substance of its proposal remains the same, despite the change in wording.

The UK's Environmental Audit Committee is trying to establish the role of finance in Britain's national effort to meet its net-zero obligations.

After being successfully sued by a group of climate activists earlier this year for putting forward an unclear net-zero plan, the UK was recently told by firms including GFANZ members Blackrock and Vanguard Group that a phase-out of fossil finance is unrealistic.