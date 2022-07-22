| 20°C Dublin

Mario Draghi’s departure forces his successor at the ECB to mix her messages

Sarah Collins

The resignation of Italian premier Mario Draghi just hours ahead of yesterday&rsquo;s pivotal meeting was unfortunate timing. Photo: Yara Nardi, Pool/via PA Expand

The resignation of Italian premier Mario Draghi just hours ahead of yesterday’s pivotal meeting was unfortunate timing. Photo: Yara Nardi, Pool/via PA

The ECB wants to tame inflation but is desperate to shield weaker euro members from an Italian-led renewal of the euro crisis as debt costs rise.

The recipe Christine Lagarde and her colleagues have hit on is a big rate hike to zap rising costs combined with a new bond market backstop that keeps inflationary QE rolling for longer but Italy's feet out of the flames.

