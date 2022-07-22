Mario Draghi’s departure forces his successor at the ECB to mix her messages

The ECB wants to tame inflation but is desperate to shield weaker euro members from an Italian-led renewal of the euro crisis as debt costs rise.

The recipe Christine Lagarde and her colleagues have hit on is a big rate hike to zap rising costs combined with a new bond market backstop that keeps inflationary QE rolling for longer but Italy's feet out of the flames.

It’s going to be a tough act to pull off.

“It is that balancing act of not slowing demand so much that you slow the economy down, especially given the tail risks of the war in Ukraine and a potential energy crisis,” said Lee Evans, head of interest rate strategy at Bank of Ireland’s global markets team.

“It’s too early to say that we will definitely go into a recession. Certainly, markets are very focused on Italy, given the political situation there and given where spreads are. They are not as focused on other European countries, including Ireland.”

The resignation of Italian premier Mario Draghi – a former ECB chief and master of its “whatever it takes” policy during the last financial crisis – just hours ahead of yesterday’s pivotal meeting was unfortunate timing.

A September election in Italy, following the collapse of Mr Draghi’s national unity coalition this week, is now on the cards, coinciding with the next ECB rate-setting meeting.

Markets were demanding a higher premium to hold Italian, Spanish, Portuguese and Greek bonds yesterday, despite the creation of a “transmission protection instrument” (TPI) – a new and unlimited ECB emergency purchase programme.

The bank’s president, Christine Lagarde, said the ECB “will not hesitate” to hoover up stressed countries’ bonds if needed, and is “capable of going big”.

Under the scheme, the ECB will buy up one to 10-year government debt – and possibly corporate bonds – from euro countries suffering “unwarranted disorderly market dynamics”.

Conditions include adherence to EU fiscal rules and economic reform plans, but a decision to start purchases is ultimately at the ECB’s discretion and is not made on request.

The move was a trade-off for the higher-than-expected rate rise of 50 basis points (bps), said ING’s global head of macro, Carsten Brzeski.

“This decision shows that the hawks must have got cold feet, fearing that the promised higher-than-25bp rate hike in September would be washed away by the looming recession,” he said. “The agreement on a TPI had to be paid for by the doves with a stronger rate hike.”

But that rate hike will not calm spiking inflation in the short run, according to Ms Lagarde, who said it will remain “undesirably high for some time”.

Tracker mortgage holders will be first to feel the pain, with Bank of Ireland already announcing it will raise rates from August 10. Permanent TSB has said it won’t pass on the hike to personal customers.

Small businesses will be squeezed for cash, according to the head of the Irish SME Association, Neil McDonnell, whose call on banks to absorb the rate hike, given their returning profitability, has fallen on deaf ears.

The euro was slightly up against the US dollar and British pound at market close, paring earlier gains, after falling below parity for the first time in 20 years last week.

But that is “more of a dollar story” said Bank of Ireland’s Lee Evans.

“The dollar is trading at very strong levels against virtually every currency in the world,” he said. “On a broad basis, the euro is not trading as weak as the [euro-dollar exchange rate] would suggest. If anything, the single currency has strengthen against a number of other European currencies – including the pound – so far this year.”

A weaker euro is good for exports and tourism, but bad for inflation.

Markets are now pricing in another half a percentage point hike at the ECB’s next meeting in September and a total of 1.25pc by December. Ms Lagarde said the ECB was making a quicker exit from negative rates, but not “changing the ultimate point of arrival”.

The ECB is not the first central bank to move more quickly than markets – and the bank itself – have suggested.

The US, UK, Canada, Sweden and others have been front-loading rate rises, hoping to take the pain now and calm people’s expectations of never-ending inflation.

That, the ECB fears, could lead to a cycle of pay demands that send prices higher.