Managers at failed Silicon Valley Bank did ‘terrible’ job managing risk

A top US regulator told a Senate panel yesterday that Silicon Valley Bank executives did a “terrible” job of managing risk before the lender collapsed, as lawmakers demanded to know why warning signs of trouble were missed.

In the first congressional hearing into the sudden collapse of two US regional lenders and the ensuing chaos in markets, the top banking regulator at the Federal Reserve criticised SVB for its risk modelling and lack of a chief risk officer.

“They were issued a matter requiring immediate attention based on the inaccuracy of their interest rate risk modelling,” Michael Barr, the Federal Reserve’s vice chairman for supervision, told lawmakers. “Essentially, the risk model was not at all aligned with reality.”

The failures of SVB, and days later, Signature Bank, set off a broader loss of investor confidence in the banking sector that pummelled stocks and stoked fears of a full-blown financial crisis.

Political pressure has also grown for better oversight of banks and the executives running them. Senior members of the Senate Banking Committee wanted to know how the firms ended up in such a precarious position, even as they agreed the banks had been mismanaged.

“The scene of the crime does not start with the regulators before us. Instead, we must look inside the bank, at the bank CEOs, and at the Trump-era banking regulators, who made it their mission to give Wall Street everything it wanted,” said Senator Sherrod Brown, who chairs the panel.

While lawmakers in both parties agreed the banks were mismanaged, Republicans reserved ire for regulators as well, who they said should have identified and addressed the problems sooner. Senator Tim Scott, the panel’s top Republican, cast doubt on giving regulators more authority in the wake of the crisis.

“If you can’t stay on mission and enforce the laws as they already are on the books, how can you ask Congress for more authority with a straight face?”

