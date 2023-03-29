| 10.4°C Dublin

Close

Managers at failed Silicon Valley Bank did ‘terrible’ job managing risk

Michael Barr, vice chair for supervision at the US Federal Reserve, speaks during a Senate hearing probing the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Photo: Samuel Corum/Bloomberg Expand

Close

Michael Barr, vice chair for supervision at the US Federal Reserve, speaks during a Senate hearing probing the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Photo: Samuel Corum/Bloomberg

Michael Barr, vice chair for supervision at the US Federal Reserve, speaks during a Senate hearing probing the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Photo: Samuel Corum/Bloomberg

Michael Barr, vice chair for supervision at the US Federal Reserve, speaks during a Senate hearing probing the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Photo: Samuel Corum/Bloomberg

Pete Schroeder and Hannah Lang

A top US regulator told a Senate panel yesterday that Silicon Valley Bank executives did a “terrible” job of managing risk before the lender collapsed, as lawmakers demanded to know why warning signs of trouble were missed.

In the first congressional hearing into the sudden collapse of two US regional lenders and the ensuing chaos in markets, the top banking regulator at the Federal Reserve criticised SVB for its risk modelling and lack of a chief risk officer.

Most Watched

Privacy