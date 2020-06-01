Mammoth queues as Ikea reopens in UK - but Ireland must wait

Flat-pack frenzy: Hundreds of shoppers queued up as Ikea in Belfast opened its doors yesterday. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Media

THOUSANDS of UK customers have queued for hours in searing heat to shop in Ikea stores for the first time since March - but Irish shoppers will have to wait.

The homewares giant reopened its doors at 19 UK stores yesterday, including in Belfast, which experienced some of the longest lines of customers.

At several locations, customers snaked around car parks as they waited their turn to go in.

But Republic of Ireland shoppers will have to wait potentially weeks more to shop in Ikea's lone branch south of the Border, off the M50 at Ballymun.

The Government did not include Ikea in the stores permitted to reopen last month. The second phase of reopenings, set for June 8, specifies only that "small retail outlets" and "marts" can reopen.

Phase three on June 29 opens the door for Ikea and other "non-essential retail outlets". That phase excludes any shops in "enclosed shopping centres".

Outside the Belfast Ikea, customers Samantha Fisher and her daughter Atlanta queued from 8am to furnish a bedroom that had lain empty during the pandemic lockdown.

"I wanted my dressing table. My room is empty because I did it up a few months ago and it is just a big space ready for it to go in," said Ms Fisher, from Groomsport, Co Down. "That will be my husband's job tonight - to build it and put it together."

Ikea bosses said wardens would patrol stores to help shoppers and ensure they keep their distance.

Families are banned. Ikea is allowing only one adult and one child per household inside the store at any one point.

Play areas and restaurants will stay shut. Ikea's popular meatballs will be available in food courts to cook at home.

Car parks at Ikea outlets in Gateshead and Wembley in England are operating as drive-through coronavirus testing sites.

Ikea advised shoppers to "come prepared with ready-made lists and your own bags" for the reopening.

Click-and-collect facilities are also opening in a phased approach and in line with UK government guidelines.

Extra hand sanitiser will be laid on and more deep cleans of bags, trolleys, bathrooms, equipment and touchscreens will take place. Cash will not be accepted, with all payments by card or contact-free device.

Customers were asked to avoid travelling to stores simply to process refunds because Ikea says it has a 365-day returns policy.

