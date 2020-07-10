Malin-backed Poseida to raise $224m in IPO

Biopharma firm Poseida Therapeutics is to raise $224m (€198m) in an initial public offering (IPO).

State-backed Malin is a major investor in the Californian firm.

The IPO increases the value of Malin's shareholding to approximately €130m, a 17pc uplift to the last disclosed value of €111m.

The funds raised from the IPO is based on a price of $16 per share, with 14 million shares going on the market.

In addition, Poseida has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,100,000 shares of common stock at the IPO price.

Proceeds from the IPO will be used to fund development of Poseida's products and to progress its clinical cell therapies in the field of CAR-T (chimeric antigen receptor T-cell) treatments.

These seek to use a patient's own immune system to battle blood cancers and tumours.

At December 31, Malin owned 23pc of the group, it will retain an approximate 15pc stake in Poseida following the IPO.

Darragh Lyons, Malin CEO, said: "Since Malin first invested in Poseida in 2015, the company has made tremendous progress in utilising its proprietary gene engineering technologies to create next generation cell and gene therapies and the IPO represents a further significant milestone in the Poseida journey.

As early investors in Poseida, we look forward to continuing to support the company as it seeks to deliver transformational treatments to patients."

Online Editors