Central Bank Governor Gabriel Makhlouf has compared demand for bitcoin to the infamous Dutch tulip bubble and said he would not invest in the digital assets.

Speaking on Tuesday, as bitcoin surged to an all time high of $50,000 per token or coin, Governor Makhlouf warned investors they could be left with nothing, but he stopped short of formally advising against buying.

Bitcoin is by far the most in-demand of a number of so called crypto currencies or assets that have surged in demand in part as a response to central bank’s vast printing of new money.

Read More

Originally promoted as a super private and reliable means of exchange bitcoin has more recently been tipped as a store of value if traditional currency spending power sinks in real terms and although highly volatile is up more than 70pc since the start of this year.

That rise was boosted after billionaire Elon Musk’s Tesla confirmed it had bought around $1.5bn of the cryptocurrency and would consider accepting it as payment for cars.

Speaking at an event organised by Grant Thornton, Gabriel Makhlouf said he wouldn’t buy Bitcoin himself and drew a comparison to the Dutch tulip mania of the 17th century, seen by many as the classic asset bubble, and which coincidentally happened during a plague outbreak.

“Personally, I wouldn’t put my money into it, but clearly, some people think it’s a good bet,” he said.

“Three hundred years ago, people put money into tulips because they thought it was an investment.”

The ECB is working on its own digital currency, thrashing out potential privacy and logistics issues including whether consumers and business could park such digital assets with the central bank, instead of with individual banks.

Read More

Online Editors