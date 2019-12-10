Make new tax rules optional, US urges OECD

The US wants companies to have a choice to fully opt in or out of part of the OECD's plan to overhaul global tax rules, a senior treasury official told Bloomberg Tax.

The US wants companies to have a choice to fully opt in or out of part of the OECD's plan to overhaul global tax rules, a senior treasury official told Bloomberg Tax.

The 'safe harbour' proposal, first suggested in a letter from treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin released on December 4, comes as the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) tries to get more than 130 countries to agree to a global rewrite that will address concerns some companies are not paying enough in taxes where they have large consumer bases. The OECD warned other countries may not go along with the US idea.

The US is concerned about the first portion of the OECD's plan, known as Pillar One.

Parts of it would reassign a portion of corporate profits to jurisdictions where firms have users or consumers, and simplify rules that determine how much tax multinationals owe, using new formulae.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In