Make America rate again: Trump's Fed fury as euro plummets against the dollar

Weak economic data from Europe this week has all but nailed a rate cut from the European Central Bank, a move that will likely see the single currency fall further against the dollar. It fell by as much as 0.7pc to $1.0985.

"The Euro is dropping against the Dollar "like crazy," giving them a big export and manufacturing advantage...and the Fed does NOTHING! Our Dollar is now the strongest in history," Mr Trump wrote on his Twitter feed as the dollar surged.

"Sounds good, doesn't it? Except to those (manufacturers) that make product for sale outside the US," the President wrote.

Irish Independent