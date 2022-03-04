Mairead McGuinness says Europe fears ‘a very lengthy battle’ in Ukraine

European Commissioner Mairead McGuinness addressing delegates at the William Fry ESG & Sustainability seminar in the Marker Hotel, Dublin. Photo: Fennell Photography

The EU is anticipatinga lengthy war in Ukraine and readying further sanctions, European Commissioner Mairead McGuinness confirmed on Thursday.

“At this stage I’m not going to give any details, but nothing is off the table here,” she told an event organised by law firm William Fry in Dublin.

“We would like to think that this war will not be prolonged but I’m afraid that we are also planning for a big, a very lengthy, battle.

“We are alert to what might be required if the situation escalates further.”

The EU hit Russia with a raft of sanctions after its invasion of Ukraine last week, freezing central bank, politicians’ and oligarchs’ assets and blocking Russian travel to and trade with the EU.

The Commission is also looking into curbs on the use of crypto assets by Russian citizens trying to circumvent the sanctions, while the US is looking into targeting more Russian businessmen.

Ms McGuinness said she was not “overly concerned” about the impact of sanctions on the European banking sector but said there would be “economic” effects.

Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis said this week that there would be impacts on growth, inflation and national budgets.

Ms McGuinness said the sanctions would hit supply chains, energy prices and availability, food prices and fertilisers.

The European Commission is looking into funnelling regional aid to EU countries and said it will relax subsidy and budget rules to help firms and governments hit by the measures.

“We want to hit Russia. We don’t want to hit our own sectors, our own citizens,” Ms McGuinness said.

"But it’s also true to say there will be pain for all of us in Europe, and it’s pain worth bearing because what we’re fighting for here is democracy and freedom.”

She said Europe needed to “accelerate” work on its renewable energy to wean itself off Russian oil and gas.

But she refused to say whether EU firms should divest themselves of Russian assets, saying they should “make their own judgments”.

Several Irish companies have links to Russia, including Smurfit Kappa, which owns production facilities there, and Limerick firm Aughinish Alumina, which is owned by Russian metals giant Rusal.

“I’m sure boards and companies are looking at investments or indeed enterprises in Russia, and they will make their own judgments on this.

“The one thing I don’t think we want to do is to target Russian citizens, who are not oligarchs and whose lives are not very easy and who work in some of these companies.”