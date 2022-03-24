Mackenzie Scott gives billions of dollars from Bezos divorce to charities

Mackenzie Scott donated almost $3.9bn (€3.5bn) in the past nine months to 465 organisations, including the largest-ever gift from one person to Planned Parenthood.

Ms Scott outlined her latest giving in a post on the website Medium published yesterday, saying the aim of her philanthropy was “to support the needs of underrepresented people from groups of all kinds”. Included in the total was $436m for Habitat for Humanity affiliates that was disclosed Tuesday by the home-building charity’s San Francisco area chapter.

The list of recipients ranged from Boys & Girls Clubs to the Climate Justice Resilience Fund to the National Rural Health Association, but didn’t indicate how much each group received. In a separate statement, Planned Parenthood Federation of America said it had received $275m from Ms Scott, the largest gift from a single donor in its history.

Ms Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, initially told recipients to keep her gifts secret until she made her own announcement on a blog post, which would include the cumulative amount of all her gifts. Late last year she pivoted, saying it was up to the organisations to share their grants.

Ms Scott has a fortune of $55.7bn, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.