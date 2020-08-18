M&S to cut 7,000 jobs following ‘material shift’ in trade - Irish workers not impacted

Marks & Spencer said that its plans to cut 7,000 jobs comes after seeing a “material shift” in trade.

It plans to reduce the number of roles at the retail chain’s central support centre, in its regional management and UK stores over the next three months.

The company has confirmed that no jobs at its Irish stores will be impacted by the cuts announced today.

During lockdown, the company said it has learnt to work more flexibly, using the same staff to man both the food aisles and the clothing section of the stores.

New Microsoft technology will also allow it to reduce layers of management, M&S said.

“We expect a significant proportion will be through voluntary departures and early retirement. In line with our longstanding value of treating our people well, we will now begin an extensive programme of communication with colleagues,” M&S said.

It also expects to create “a number” of new jobs as M&S invests in its online capacity.

More to follow

PA Media