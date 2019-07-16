Luxury fashion label Burberry benefits from weak pound

Luxury fashion label Burberry benefited from the weak pound as tourists flocked to its UK stores to snap up new designs by its creative director Riccardo Tisci, the company said.

It helped total sales hit £498m (€554m) in the 13 weeks to June 29 - up from £479m (€533m) for the same period a year ago.

The Asia Pacific market grew by "high single-digits" driven by China.

Sales in the US were up but Canada fell.

