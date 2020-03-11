Lufthansa to slash flights by up to 50pc

'Lufthansa said it is "not yet possible to estimate the burden on earnings to be expected from current developments".' (Stock image)

Lufthansa will slash its capacity by up to 50pc in coming weeks due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The airline is also looking at taking its 14 Airbus A380 aircraft out of service.

"This measure is designed to reduce the financial consequences of the slump in demand. It complements the planned savings actions in the area of personnel, in material costs and project budgets, and other liquidity measures," it said.

Lufthansa said it is "not yet possible to estimate the burden on earnings to be expected from current developments".

The airline industry remains in turmoil due to Covid-19, with Ryanair and Aer Lingus among the carriers halting all flights to Italy as the country remains under lockdown. Airlines across the world are cutting schedules as passenger demand slumps.

Heathrow Airport yesterday reported that passenger traffic through the gateway was down 4.8pc in February, with demand continuing to weaken this month.

But speaking yesterday at a JP Morgan virtual conference, the chief executive of aircraft leasing giant Aercap, Gus Kelly, said he believed air traffic growth will remain "resilient".

He also said that the company's order book is "extremely manageable".

Mr Kelly told investors that the number of daily scheduled domestic and international flights in China has begun to rise again after hitting a low of about 4,000 on February 20. In the middle of January, the figure was about 16,000. On March 5, it was 8,000 and is due to be higher today. For March 19, there are almost 10,000 flights scheduled.

He pointed out that Aercap has continued to close aircraft sales in both February and March this year, and executed a total of 80 deals in the first 10 weeks of 2020.

