| 10.4°C Dublin

Close

Lufthansa says IT system issues are grounding all its flights

Lufthansa Expand

Close

Lufthansa

Lufthansa

Lufthansa

William Wilkes

Deutsche Lufthansa AG grounded all of its flights early Wednesday after damage to a set of Deutsche Telekom AG broadband cables caused widespread IT problems.

Some flight operations have resumed, though all flights in Frankfurt, its main base, remain grounded, a spokesman said. Lufthansa expects the problem to be resolved by early evening.

Most Watched

Privacy