Lower inflation in eurozone may be a curse rather than a blessing

ECB predicts eurozone inflation will fall back to around 1.4pc next year

In the US, inflation is hitting highs of 5pc as oil prices rise and President Joe Biden's multi-trillion dollar stimulus programme is rolled out. Photo: Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

In the US, inflation is hitting highs of 5pc as oil prices rise and President Joe Biden&rsquo;s multi-trillion dollar stimulus programme is rolled out. Photo: Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

Sarah Collins

New data confirms prices are rising much more slowly in the eurozone than in other major economies, which may be a curse rather than a blessing.

A recent flash estimate for the eurozone saw annual inflation inch above the European Central Bank’s (ECB) 2pc target in July, but that was after a slight fall in June to 1.9pc.

That is only half the rate recorded across the 38-country Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in June, which saw prices rise two basis points to 4.1pc, according to data published by the Paris-based body on Wednesday.

