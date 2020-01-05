Louis Vuitton to shut Hong Kong store as rent and protests bite

Louis Vuitton, the world's biggest luxury goods brand by sales, is preparing to shut one of its shops in Hong Kong, where protests have hit demand as high rental costs bite.

The handbag firm plans to close its store in the city's Times Square mall, the South China Morning Post reported. The company has eight shops in Hong Kong, and the decision came after the group failed to reach an agreement with its landlord to cut the rent in the mall outlet.

Wharf Holdings, the shopping centre's owner and Vuitton did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Vuitton's parent group LVMH, the Paris-based conglomerate behind other fashion brands like Christian Dior and Hennessy cognac, declined to comment.

High-end fashion labels have watched as anti-government demonstrations escalated last June, hoping the turmoil would ease in one of the world's top shopping destinations.

