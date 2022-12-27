| 9.3°C Dublin

Close

Louis Vuitton, Cartier stocks cheered by Beijing's looser Covid curbs

Louis Vuitton is one such brand that may suffer as squeezed Chinese Gen Zers are forced to cut back on luxury goods. Photo: Reuters Expand

Close

Louis Vuitton is one such brand that may suffer as squeezed Chinese Gen Zers are forced to cut back on luxury goods. Photo: Reuters

Louis Vuitton is one such brand that may suffer as squeezed Chinese Gen Zers are forced to cut back on luxury goods. Photo: Reuters

Louis Vuitton is one such brand that may suffer as squeezed Chinese Gen Zers are forced to cut back on luxury goods. Photo: Reuters

Silvia Aloisi

Shares in global luxury goods groups, which rely heavily on Chinese shoppers, rose on Tuesday after Beijing further relaxed some Covid restrictions that had been in place for the past three years, fuelling hopes of a full-blown reopening soon.

China will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine starting from January 8, the National Health Commission said on Monday, in a major step towards easing curbs on its borders, which have been largely shut since 2020.

Most Watched

Privacy