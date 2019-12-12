Losses dramatically cut at Dixons Carphone

Losses were dramatically cut at Dixons Carphone in the UK in the first six months of the financial year despite tough conditions on the British market.

Loss before tax was £86m (€102m), down from £440m (€522m) in the same period last year.

However, on an adjusted basis, stripping out the effects of new reporting standards, profit before tax more than halved to £24m (€28.4m) from £60m (€71m) last year.

Chief executive Alex Baldock said: "We're on track to deliver what we promised this year, and with our longer-term transformation.

"In a tough UK electricals market, we've gained significant share and strengthened our market leadership."

He added: "Good progress, yes, but all of us at Dixons Carphone are shareholders and conscious that our business is still nowhere near its full potential.

"We're determined to realise that potential and confident we're on the right path to do so.”

