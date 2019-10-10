Losses continue at Donald Trump's two Scottish golf resorts

President Donald Trump's two golf resorts in Scotland have posted another year of multi-million-pound losses.

Mr Trump's golf clubs on the North Sea and Irish Sea lost a combined £11.9m (€13.2m) last year, according to financial statements filed with Britain's Companies House. That comes on the heels of a string of annual losses that started before Mr Trump was president.

But there were signs of recovery, including an increase in revenue at both Scottish resorts.

Unlike his licensing operations, where he has sold his name for a fee, he has spent hundreds of millions to buy and improve the clubs.

At Mr Trump's Turnberry resort in Ayrshire on the Irish Sea, losses topped £10.8m last year, triple the loss from a year earlier, though much of that came from a hit in foreign exchange.

Taking that out, and one-time and non-cash costs, the club lost £210,000. Revenue jumped 20pc.

Mr Trump's North Sea club in Aberdeenshire overlooking a stretch of dramatic dunes also posted losses, though much lower - at £1.1m.

