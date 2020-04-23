Employees of German car producer Volkswagen Sachsen, work with face masks in the assembly of the ID.3 in the vehicle plant in Zwickau, Germany

Workers wear face masks on the production line of Volkswagen's Zwickau plant as the world's largest auto maker presses ahead with production of the coming ID.3 electric car. The plant reopened yesterday and VW expects to start European deliveries this summer.

For VW, selling the ID.3 in substantial numbers is mission-critical. It is the first purely battery-powered car based on new standardised underpinnings for mass-market vehicles, helping the German auto maker comply with stricter emission rules.

Bloomberg

Irish Independent