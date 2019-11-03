London's top office occupant WeWork reviews expansion

The deals under review are at varying stages, from a preliminary inspection of promising properties to detailed talks, according to people with knowledge of the process. The review raises questions about what proportion of these offices the company will end up leasing, the people said, asking not to be identified.

WeWork's parent company, We Co, is moderating expansion as it tries to turn a profit for the first time and convince investors that its business model will work over the long term.

The office rental company has been racing to slash costs since it pulled its initial public offering in September.

Even a small pullback by WeWork, which is the biggest private office occupant in London, could ripple across the city's commercial real estate market. It accounts for about 7pc of central London leasing this year and now rents about four million square feet across the city, according to data compiled by CoStar. Still, vacancy rates in the capital remain low, and rival flexible office companies continue to acquire space.

"London has always been a fantastic market for us and we continue to see strong demand here," a WeWork spokeswoman wrote in a statement, without directly addressing the review.

"We now have 48 buildings open across the capital and have announced a further 11, including 17 St Helen's Place in the City of London (which was signed last week)."

WeWork secured a $9.5bn (€8.5bn) rescue package from Softbank, a deal that hands 80pc of the company to the Japanese conglomerate.

It received an early payment of $1.5bn from Softbank late last month, as the company was weeks away from running out of money.

Among the properties under review is 5 Churchill Place, the former Canary Wharf home of defunct investment bank Bear Stearns.

WeWork is in talks to lease a floor and a half of the building, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.

Bloomberg