London office deals hit 20-year low after Truss budget turmoil

Almost nobody was buying offices in London in the final quarter of 2022 as the market turmoil from now-abandoned government spending plans sent borrowing costs soaring.

Less than £400m ($488m) of offices in the UK capital were bought and sold in the final three months of the year. This marked an 88pc drop from the prior quarter, according to CoStar Group Inc. The dealmaking freeze, which was worse than the decline during the financial crisis or Covid-19 lockdowns, came as former Prime Minister Liz Truss's proposals for unfunded tax cuts spooked markets.