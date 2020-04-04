London markets slump amid signs of recession

'The value of the pound fell 1.2pc against the US dollar at 1.224 and was down 0.6pc against the euro at 1.134.' Photo: Hannah McKay/Reuters

London markets slumped after new figures suggested the UK is on the path to a recession.

Traders were unnerved after the latest IHS Markit/CIPS services purchasing managers' index delivered its worst ever reading, highlighting a dramatic slowdown for the services sector.

Economists said the figures, which came days after a major decline in manufacturing was revealed, point towards a steep contraction in the UK economy.

The FTSE 100 closed 64.72 points lower at 5,415.5 at the end of trading on Friday.

The pound was also weakened by the PMI figures, which were worse than analysts' expectations, bringing to an end the currency's recent rebound.

The value of the pound fell 1.2pc against the US dollar at 1.224 and was down 0.6pc against the euro at 1.134.

Europe's largest markets also slumped as traders reacted badly to PMI figures which were largely worse than the UK's set of statistics.

The German Dax decreased by 0.47pc, while the French Cac moved 1.57pc lower.

Global markets were also knocked by the latest set of disappointing US labour figures, although analysts said traders once again took the data in their stride.

