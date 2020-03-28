London-based Irish builder Henry Construction books £300m turnover

Henry Construction Projects, a west London-based Irish building firm that had been growing fast up until the Covid-19 crisis, booked a £300m (€337m) turnover for last year, up by 44pc, from £208m in 2018, according to accounts filed last week.

The accounts pointed to the potential for inflation in labour, trades and materials as a risk to the business and its future profitability. Last year, the firm booked a pre-tax profit of £10.8m, up slightly from £9.4m the previous year. Retained earnings amounted to £25.4m.

The business evolved out of a separate firm, Lancsville, founded by Sligo man William Henry in 1974, when it started out as a groundworks and concrete contractor focused on London and south-east England. It worked on projects for the Comer Group and on London's Albert Hall.

Since 2003, his son Mark has run Henry Construction Projects. It has since become a multi-disciplined contractor with its own plant vehicles, concrete pumps and cranes, working primarily on residential and mixed residential projects in the same area - as well as a small number of hotels, refurbishments and conversions from offices into apartments.

Among the most significant work it has embarked on recently are groundworks and reinforced concrete frames for buildings that were part of the redevelopment around London's King's Cross.

Both Mark and William would have aimed to emulate the success of Laing O'Rourke founders Ray and Des O'Rourke, sources said.

It is believed that Henry Construction Projects had been growing significantly, and was on track to as much as double its revenues, before the Covid-19 crisis began.

