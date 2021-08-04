Lockdown athleisure favourite Sweaty Betty sold for $410m

Sweaty Betty was an early online-first brand after it was founded in 1998

US direct-to-customer fashion group Wolverine World Wide has bought British fitness and lifestyle brand Sweaty Betty for $410m (€345m) to expand its business into the fast-growing activewear sector.

The US footwear and lifestyle group that owns brands like Wolverine boots, Hush Puppies and Keds closed the all-cash deal on Monday after L Catterton, a private-equity firm co-owned by Bernard Arnault, the CEO of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and other shareholders agreed to the transaction, the company said in a statement.

Sweaty Betty was an early online-first brand after it was founded in 1998 by Tamara and Simon Hill-Norton.

Like US brand LuluLemon, the UK business has built a loyal customer base for its premium exercise outfits and ‘athleisure’ casual wear made out of high-quality materials.

Like rivals, Sweaty Betty emerged a winner from pandemic lockdowns as people forced to stay at home for long periods ditched office wear and turned to exercise, home workouts and online shopping.

More than 80pc of the brand’s revenue comes from selling directly to customers through channels, such as online.

Sweaty Betty reported revenues of nearly £73m in the year to the end of 2019 but Wolverine said sales in 2021, which have not previously been reported, were closer to £180m.

In the US, Sweaty Betty products can be found in Nordstrom department stores.

Wolverine World Wide, the home of brands such as Saucony and Sperry, said the acquisition will add to earnings in the first year.

“Sweaty Betty’s expertise and focus on apparel, female consumers and best-in-class digital execution has proven to be a winning combination,” said Brendan Hoffman, president of Wolverine World Wide.

Sweaty Betty chief executive officer Julia Straus will continue to lead the brand and report to Hoffman.

