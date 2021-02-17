Lockdown: German firms call on Angela Merkel for a path to opening

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government aims to establish a fund to help German companies threatened with collapse, part of an effort to defuse mounting tension over the sluggish reopening of Europe’s largest economy.

After listening to the grievances of dozens of business lobbies yesterday, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said he would lay out a path for easing lockdown measures. The goal is to have proposals for many sectors in time for a meeting between Ms Merkel and state leaders on March 3.

“There have been complaints backed by very solid and justified arguments that the uncertainty is among the most difficult things to deal with,” Mr Altmaier said.

Bloomberg