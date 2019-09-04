Lloyds takes over Tesco mortgages

Lloyds Banking Group is snapping up Tesco's mortgage portfolio for about £3.8bn (€4.17bn) as it bets the UK economy will hold up despite prospects of a disorderly Brexit.

Lloyds Banking Group is snapping up Tesco's mortgage portfolio for about £3.8bn (€4.17bn) as it bets the UK economy will hold up despite prospects of a disorderly Brexit.

The country's biggest mortgage lender is tightening its grip, acquiring more than 23,000 mortgage customers as part of the deal, said statements from both companies.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In