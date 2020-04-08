Little helps: Tesco defends paying €722m dividend while taking UK government aid

Supermarket chain Tesco has defended its decision to pay investors a £635m (€722m) dividend while accepting business tax relief from the British government aimed at helping distressed retailers through the coronavirus crisis. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Supermarket chain Tesco has defended its decision to pay investors a £635m (€722m) dividend while accepting business tax relief from the British government aimed at helping distressed retailers through the coronavirus crisis.

The UK's biggest retailer, which saw sales soar 30pc in the three weeks before the country went into lockdown to contain the spread of the virus, estimated a hit of up to £925m from the costs of dealing with the pandemic and warned it couldn't give profit guidance for the current financial year.

But it said yesterday that if trading returned to normal by August, it was likely the extra expenses for its retail operations - mainly staff, store and distribution costs - would be offset by higher food sales and £585m of business rates relief.

CEO Dave Lewis said Tesco "thought long and hard about our responsibilities" and decided it was justified in paying a 6.5 pence final dividend to shareholders, while being in receipt of UK taxpayers' money.

He said investors, both large and small, relied on the dividend income, which was for the year pre-dating the crisis.

