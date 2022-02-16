Limerick air leasing firm Nordic Aviation Capital losses of $1.2bn in just two weeks

Embattled Limerick-based aircraft lessor Nordic Aviation Capital racked up a massive $1.2bn (€1.05bn) loss last December as it embarked on its Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US, new court filings there show.

The figure includes a non-cash impairment of $890m but underscores the challenges the lessor has been facing as lenders prepare to seize control of the company.

However, the accounting update is unaudited and final figures could vary – including being potentially lower when final accounts are prepared.

It is believed Nordic Aviation Capital changed its year-end from June to December and as part of the insolvency process therefore had to account for impairments before the new, December, year end.

It covers December 19 to December 31. Nordic Aviation Capital entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy on December 19.

Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) is the largest lessor in the world of regional aircraft. Its fleet totals about 500 aircraft.

However, it was hit hard by the pandemic as passenger numbers slumped and airlines kept large parts of their fleets grounded.

As part of its bankruptcy process, detailed updates have to be provided to the court.

An operational update filed just this week show that it generated lease revenue of $15.3m from December 19 to December 31.

Apart from the impairment, it also incurred depreciation and amortisation costs of $43m. Its finance costs for the less than two-week period amounted to $298.7m. That included $13m in accrued interest and $9m in restructuring expenses.

NAC had more than $491m in cash on its books at the end of December, which included fresh funds from lenders, the filings with the US court show.

NAC posted a $2.3bn loss in the 12 months to the end of June last year.

The lessor initially relied on financial backing from shareholders to see it through its difficulties as the pandemic hurt its business.

However, lenders are now preparing to take control of the company.

In December, NAC entered a restructuring support agreement with its equity holders and lenders that hold over 73pc of the company’s $6.3bn in debt. That allowed it to enter its Chapter 11 process in December.

The agreement involves a restructuring of Nordic Aviation Capital’s debt obligations, including the conversion of a substantial amount of the group’s debt into equity, and an injection of $537m in fresh capital via a $337m equity rights offering and a $200m revolving credit facility.

NAC has also obtained an additional $170m debtor in possession financing facility from its existing creditors to help fund operations during the Chapter 11 process.

Last month, Nordic Aviation Capital – whose CEO and president is former Gecas boss Norman Liu – appointed a number of former senior Gecas executives to top roles as it navigates its bankruptcy.

They included Mike Jones, who was named executive vice president of global marketing. He was previously the executive vice president of emerging markets at Gecas.

Gecas was acquired last year by Dublin-based AerCap, creating the world’s largest aircraft lessor by far.

David Farrell joined NAC as chief risk officer. He worked with BOC Aviation from 2006, where he was chief risk officer. He previously worked at Gecas.