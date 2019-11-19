Lift for Airbus as Emirates orders 50 jets

AIRBUS has landed a major order with Emirates at the Dubai Airshow, after a lacklustre start to the aviation gathering that saw just two jet sales announced on Sunday.

AIRBUS has landed a major order with Emirates at the Dubai Airshow, after a lacklustre start to the aviation gathering that saw just two jet sales announced on Sunday.

Emirates inked a revised deal with Airbus that saw the carrier place an order for 50 of the maker's A350 XWB (Extra Widebody) jets, with a list price of $16bn (€14.4bn).

The first of the new Airbus A350 jets ordered by Emirates will be delivered in May 2023 and deliveries will continue until 2028.

The deal replaces a heads of agreement reached in February, when Emirates announced a plan to buy 30 Airbus A350s and 40 A330neos.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In