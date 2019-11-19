Lift for Airbus as Emirates orders 50 jets
AIRBUS has landed a major order with Emirates at the Dubai Airshow, after a lacklustre start to the aviation gathering that saw just two jet sales announced on Sunday.
Emirates inked a revised deal with Airbus that saw the carrier place an order for 50 of the maker's A350 XWB (Extra Widebody) jets, with a list price of $16bn (€14.4bn).
The first of the new Airbus A350 jets ordered by Emirates will be delivered in May 2023 and deliveries will continue until 2028.
The deal replaces a heads of agreement reached in February, when Emirates announced a plan to buy 30 Airbus A350s and 40 A330neos.
"Together with the A380, the A350 will give us more capacity and flexibility," said Emirates CEO Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum. "We will be able to expand to new markets with these aircraft," he said.
The CEO said that the order with Airbus followed a "thorough review" of various aircraft options and its own fleet plans.
"Complementing our A380s and [Boeing] 777s, the A350s will give us added operational flexibility in terms of capacity, range and deployment," he said.
The A350 is already used by carriers such as Emirates rival Qatar.
The A350 XWB can operate routes with up to 15 hours' flying time.
The world's top jet makers have been trying to win final approval for more than $30bn of orders from Emirates on ice for up to two years, after the airline complained about manufacturing delays and performance issues.
Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said: "This order is a very strong endorsement of the A350 planes with the latest technology."
Emirates, however, said it was no longer considering the A330neo model at this stage.
"I don't know what it means for A330 for Emirates," said Mr Faury.
"But the A330 remains relevant for others."
Meanwhile, the Dublin-headquartered aircraft lessor AerCap has inked a deal with EgyptAir to supply the carrier with seven Airbus A321neo jets.
The pair have converted existing lease contracts for seven A320neo aircraft under the deal, which was also announced during the Dubai Airshow.
Additional reporting Reuters
