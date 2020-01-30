'Life's not perfect - you have to seize chances when they turn up'

I had no time for university when I left school. I couldn't wait to get out there making money and I was 19 when I set up my first shop in 1978 near London Bridge station. I figured there would be thousands of wealthy commuters walking past twice every day.

That shop is still going strong and now there are 53 branches of Richer Sounds, including our Belfast store - which does really well. Last year I transferred 60pc of the company into an employee-owned trust. It was something I wanted to do for years.

We don't have children and if I dropped dead I did not want my wife, Rosie, to be left with the hassle of running the business. I turned 60 last March, the same age my father died, so it seemed the right time. I also gave every one of my colleagues £1,000 (€1,182) for each year of service as a 'thank you' which cost just under £4m - worth every penny.

Tenacity and grit

There are two types of luck. Passive luck is being born in a good place, in a good time. I am lucky I had a good education and role models, and an able body and mind.

And there is active luck - taking advantage of opportunities. On notable occasions I have grabbed these. Life is never perfect, it is never going to be exactly the right time to do anything, you have to seize the big chances when they turn up. Determination is key. I'm not tall, not good at sports, am average looking but am a determined little bugger. I have seen very clever and talented people fall by the wayside as they have not got that determination.

As a leader, every day I have challenges and problems coming at me. I can't just walk away and take a golden pay-off. I am absolutely committed to the business I have founded.

We don't dramatise mistakes, it is all about ownership and learning from the experience. In retail you have got to keep trying new things; I could write a book about the mistakes I have made.

Diaries out

Leaders should 'own' their diary. Time is their most valuable asset. I tend to work in batches. Other people seem fine with a start/stop process but I do batches of phone calls and meetings in the morning, when I am fresh, and my email in the afternoon, checking just once or twice a day - I aim to reply within 24 hours.

The third thing a successful leader needs to do is develop a team and give regular, individual access. Your key people need this support and advice from the boss. Every Friday evening I get a report from my directors before I speak with each of them on Monday morning. They know they have this guaranteed slot so there is no need for phone calls five times a day. I always avoid long meetings - a waste of time.

Fairness, honesty and respect

You will observe two different outputs depending on how well you treat people. I try to ensure my staff get treated extremely well and they, in turn, provide excellent service. And we attract motivated staff who are there for the long haul. The management book 'In Search of Excellence' had a lasting influence on me early in my career.

And it works the same with customers. If someone comes in with a faulty TV, it is not our fault it blew up, but what they want is our sympathy and support, and we bend over backwards to sort it out. Only a tiny percentage are dishonest. We serve between 10,000 and 20,000 customers a week and every single unhappy one gets a personalised letter back from myself.

I'm sick of reading bad stories about bad business people and so I have set up The Good Business Charter, an accreditation scheme to be launched next month in the UK. It is based on 10 criteria to encourage companies to treat staff, customers and the environment better. I don't know if Ireland has similar, but if not I hope they join us - the aim is to raise the bar and create a better society.

Giving back

Money is not what motivates me now, although there are 500 employees whom I feel a responsibility towards. We give 15pc of our profits to charity and I have set up six charities/not for profits which I enjoy overseeing.

I'm an absolute believer in capitalism but I also believe businesses owe a lot back to the community - I wrote a book on this. Over 40 years experience has taught me that getting results is all about people and how you treat them.

I enjoy walking, cycling and reading. I do some drumming - I was in a band, but when it got successful it took up too much time. I get up early, around 5am - I find this best for thinking. The good thing about managing your own diary is that when you put in free time you get it no matter how manic and crazy your day has been. And it's always best to allow a little contingency for the unexpected.

Indo Business