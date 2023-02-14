Liberty Global takes stake in Vodafone

Liberty Global said it has acquired a 4.9pc stake in Vodafone Group in a surprise bet that the rival British telecom group's plans to strike deals and revamp its business will lead to a better share price.
Liberty Global, which acquired 1.34 billion shares in Vodafone, said that it isn't considering an offer for the UK-based telecom group in a statement on Monday.
Vodafone, whose share price has sunk about 32pc in the last 12 months, has attracted a number of strategic investors in recent months, including French billionaire Xavier Niel and United Arab Emirates-backed Emirates Telecommunications which has slowly increased its position to 13pc.
Former CEO Nick Read was ousted in December and his interim replacement, Margherita Della Valle, said the company "can do better" in her drive to return it to growth.
"We believe, like many others, that Vodafone's current share price does not reflect the underlying long-term value of their operating businesses, or their announced consolidation and infrastructure opportunities," Liberty Chief Executive Officer Mike Fries said.
We "fully expect that the equity used to fund this investment will be replenished with the sale of certain non-core assets over time."
Liberty Global is financing the deal through equity.