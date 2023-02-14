Liberty Global takes stake in Vodafone

Liberty Global, which acquired 1.34 billion shares in Vodafone, said that it isn’t considering an offer for the UK-based telecom group in a statement yesterday

Liberty Global said it has acquired a 4.9pc stake in Vodafone Group in a surprise bet that the rival British telecom group's plans to strike deals and revamp its business will lead to a better share price.

