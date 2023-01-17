| -4.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Lessors’ share of global aircraft ownership is near peak, says Boeing

Lessors control 52pc of world’s commercial aircraft, while demand spurs global fleet growth

Boeing accelerated production and deliveries in its last quarter of 2022. Photo: John Keeble/Getty Images Expand

Close

Boeing accelerated production and deliveries in its last quarter of 2022. Photo: John Keeble/Getty Images

Boeing accelerated production and deliveries in its last quarter of 2022. Photo: John Keeble/Getty Images

Boeing accelerated production and deliveries in its last quarter of 2022. Photo: John Keeble/Getty Images

John Mulligan Twitter Email

Lessors’ share of the global commercial aircraft market is probably topping out at just over 50pc, according to a senior Boeing executive.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Boeing’s vice president of commercial marketing, Darren Hulst, also said there are “a lot of reasons for optimism” at the airplane maker as it emerges from major challenges.

Most Watched

Privacy