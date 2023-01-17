Lessors’ share of global aircraft ownership is near peak, says Boeing

Lessors’ share of the global commercial aircraft market is probably topping out at just over 50pc, according to a senior Boeing executive.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Boeing’s vice president of commercial marketing, Darren Hulst, also said there are “a lot of reasons for optimism” at the airplane maker as it emerges from major challenges.

Aircraft lessors – most of them based in Ireland – now own 52pc of the world’s commercial aircraft fleet. While airlines have shrunk their owned fleets by 3pc, lessors have grown their fleets by 17pc since 2019, according to Avolon, the world’s second-biggest lessor.

Last year about 65pc of total aircraft deliveries were made either direct to lessors or came under their control following sale and leasebacks by airlines.

“We’re getting close to equilibrium,” Mr Hulst predicted regarding the percentage of the world’s fleet that is owned by lessors.

“I don’t think it’s going to go to 60pc,” he added. “It’ll be in the 50s somewhere. It all depends on how airlines choose to finance. There’s a lot of the market that prefers to own and has that capability. There’s a lot in between that have a mix of leased and owned content that is ideal for them in terms of flexibility. You have a little more flexibility when you lease; you get maybe a little bit better value from ownership.”

Boeing accelerated production and deliveries in its last quarter of 2022 as it grappled with continuing supply chain challenges that also affect rival Airbus, and the aftershock of global grounding of Boeing’s 737 Max.

Max jets were grounded from March 2019 to the end of 2020 following two fatal crashes that revealed design flaws. Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner delivery programme was also halted until recently following structural issues with the jet.

However, the Max jets are in commercial service again, while 787 deliveries resumed in the final quarter of 2022.

With a surge in demand for capacity from airlines as global air traffic rebounds following the pandemic, Boeing and Airbus, as well as engine makers, are struggling to meet production targets as issues including a shortage of skilled labour hamper efforts.

Mr Hulst, speaking on the fringes of the Airline Economics conference in Dublin this week, insisted the shackles on more rapid post-pandemic growth for airlines is also compounded by other issues.

“In the US market, for example, there were plenty of planes last summer to provide 100pc of pre-pandemic capacity – their problem was [a shortage of] pilots,” he said. “It’s a combination of what I would call resources, whether it’s assets or people or both. We still will see some of that in 2023. But I think by 2024, those constraints will largely be either very minor, or in the rearview mirror.”

Mr Hulst said Boeing employees retain “a passion” for the industry they’re in.

“It feels positive,” he added of the mood inside Boeing. “If we just look at it from a market perspective, there’s more demand than there is supply so it’s on us to continue to build back our capacity.”