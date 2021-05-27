Leo Varadkar urges TDs to ratify trade deal with Canada 

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says 'nationalistic forces' are opposed to the trade deal with Canada. Photo: Gerry Mooney

The Tánaiste has launched a staunch defence of the EU-Canada trade deal, warning the Oireachtas not to reject or further delay it.

Leo Varadkar said a negative vote would damage Ireland’s economy and reputation, and warned politicians not to “filibuster” or “disrupt it through further procedural tactics”.

“I very much welcome the scrutiny, but I don’t want to see ratification delayed and drifting indefinitely, and for Ireland to have to stand by and watch other member states ratify it ahead of us,” he told the Oireachtas EU affairs committee yesterday.

“That would send out the wrong message to the world: one of a waning commitment to trade and free enterprise in Ireland. And it would have negative consequences in terms of investment and employment.”

The bulk of the deal has been provisionally applied since 2017, but requires the sign-off of all EU governments before it can become law.

TDs and senators fear that a new investor court system in the deal will give large companies an advantage over governments, smaller companies, NGOs and individuals, and that potential legal action by multinationals could come at a cost to the taxpayer.

Mr Varadkar said the trade deal – known as the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, or CETA – would not restrict the government’s right to regulate.

He said he was not in a position to estimate potential legal costs, and called on TDs and senators to vote on it by the end of the year at the latest.

In slightly testy exchanges with some TDs and senators, Mr Varadkar spoke against the rise of “nationalistic forces” and accused Sinn Féin of being anti-free trade.

“Your party has voted and campaigned against every single EU treaty ever,” Mr Varadkar told Sinn Féin Galway TD Mairéad Farrell. “I think there’s a wider philosophical objection to multilateralism here, and the investor court system is just the one that’s arising at the moment.”

A recent study by Copenhagen Economics said the Canada deal, along with EU accords with Mexico, Japan and South Korea, could boost real wages in Ireland by 4.4pc by 2030.

Mr Varadkar said CETA would also add €200m euros a year in corporate tax returns, which he said is equivalent to 20pc of the mental health budget.

So far 15 countries have ratified the deal.