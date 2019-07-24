Lending to McDonald’s would cost euro bond investors

Investors would now pay to lend euro to the American chain, as post-crisis monetary policy has kept interest rates at or near all-time lows.

With the European Central Bank ready to add more stimulus to the eurozone, the already-record pile of $13.3trn (€11.9trn) of negative-yielding debt is poised to grow even further, sweeping some US issuers in the European market along with it.

Euro-denominated debt issued from McDonald’s with a 4pc coupon is now yielding -0.174pc, data compiled by Bloomberg shows.

Its 2pc euro bonds due in 2023 yield -0.148pc.

McDonald’s is hardly alone in this phenomenon, however, as easy money policies have driven European yields below zero in other US company bonds too, including some from Apple Inc, PepsiCo, AT&T and International Business Machines Corp, to name a few.

Of the $13.3trn of negative-yielding corporate and sovereign debt as tracked by Bloomberg, $245bn is from the US and Canada.

The US companies’ dollar-denominated debt still offers yields in positive territory, where American interest rates – though likely to fall – are still much higher than in Europe.

While these companies are investment-grade rated and already offer less yield than their junk-rated counterparts, some high-yield companies also have bonds that trade with negative yields, such as Altice France SA, Telecom Italia and Nidda Healthcare Holding (Stada).

Bloomberg

