Lenders pile into EU green bond sale

The European Union drew record demand for its debut green bond, in the sector's biggest-ever deal.

The bloc sold €12bn of securities maturing in 2037, after registering more than €135bn in orders yesterday. Both the demand and size eclipsed last month's debut from the UK. The deal is just the first in a €250bn program of EU green-bond sales earmarked for the coming years.

"What makes this deal special is the message it sends about the strength of green bond demand, after a flurry of deals targeting the same investor base," said analysts at ING Groep NV, including Antoine Bouvet. It "confirms that green bond supply is still catching up to demand".

The jostle for orders was an "absolute riot", according to Kerr Finlayson, the head of the frequent borrowers group syndicate at NatWest Markets Plc in London. The EU also holds the overall debt-market record, of €145bn in orders for a social bond debut last year, reflecting the surge in interest in ethical investing.

The deal was big business for joint lead managers Bank of America Securities, Credit Agricole SA, Deutsche Bank AG, Nomura Holdings and TD Securities, coming as banks compete for fees from ethical debt sales this year of about €1.05trn. The world's top three green arrangers – JPMorgan Chase & Co, BNP Paribas SA and Citigroup Inc – weren't on the sale.

Demand for this kind of debt is typically so high it commands a green premium, or "greenium", versus conventional bonds. The pricing was set at eight basis points below midswaps, cut from initial guidance of five basis points below swaps.

That meant it achieved a greenium of 3.75 basis points, according to Bloomberg calculations. Floortje Merten, a strategist at ABN Amro Bank NV in Amsterdam, sees the bond going on to outperform its conventional peers in the market.

"The bond can perform – we think the greenium can grow to potentially around five basis points," said Ms Merten.

The proceeds will be distributed to member states for spending in areas such as energy efficiency, clean energy and climate change adaptation. That process will be scrutinised by investors, who are increasingly on the lookout for greenwashing – where the benefits are overstated – and by banks under pressure from regulators over the labelling of environmental, social and governance assets.