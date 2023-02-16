| 11.4°C Dublin

Lawsuit exposes banker's emails with Jeffrey Epstein

There is no suggestion that Jes Staley, who stepped down as Barclays Bank CEO, knew anything about Epstein&rsquo;s alleged crimes. Photo: PA Expand

There is no suggestion that Jes Staley, who stepped down as Barclays Bank CEO, knew anything about Epstein&rsquo;s alleged crimes. Photo: PA

Ava Benny-Morrison

Former JPMorgan Chase and Barclays executive Jes Staley engaged in a discussion of Disney princesses with Jeffrey Epstein in July 2010, according to several emails cited in a lawsuit filed against the bank by the US Virgin Islands.

"That was fun," Mr Staley allegedly wrote. "Say hi to Snow White."

