Latest crypto debacle ‘pauses’ accounts holding billions in assets

A month after the implosion of the Terra stablecoin sent the crypto market reeling, another crisis is causing fresh angst across the entire digital-asset universe.

Celsius Network, one of the biggest lenders in crypto and a key player in the world of decentralised finance (DeFi), said late on Sunday that it was pausing withdrawals, swaps and transfers following weeks of speculation over its ability to make good on the outsize returns it offered on certain of its products, including yields as high as 17pc.

The move effectively halted a platform with registered entities across the globe and billions of dollars worth of digital coins under management, accelerating a sell-off in the broader market that was already in progress due to concern over prospects for tightening monetary policy ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting this week.

"The Celsius news added fuel to the fire, adding to the uncertainty in the market," said Vijay Ayyar, vice president of corporate development and international at crypto platform Luno.

"There is a lot of pressure on prices as we go into the week of Fed decision coupled with concerns on the protocols offering high-yield products."

The meltdown is the latest blow to the cryptocurrency market and DeFi, its largely unregulated answer to traditional finance – which, at its best, promises more control for users along with higher returns and lower costs but also brings with it more risks and fewer safeguards.

In May, the collapse of the TerraUSD (UST) stablecoin and its sister token Luna captured most of the market's attention, but one of the project's main attractions for investors had been its promised interest rate, set as high as 20pc for UST deposits in the Terra blockchain-based lending project Anchor.

While Celsius is a centralised platform, with operations and staff that sets it apart from DeFi, its deep involvement in the space – including an investment in Terra and multiple risky strategies designed to earn high yields it could then pass on to its users – cast intensified doubts about its own viability.

Both TerraUSD and Celsius revolved around the prospect of super-high yields to keep up demand, which itself depended on a steady flow of new entrants feeding the system, or borrowing or other investment to pay the high rates.