Late to raise rates, the ECB’s challenges are only starting

Given how far the European Central Bank (ECB) is behind the curve compared with the US Fed and Bank of England, today’s interest rate rise and another that has been signalled for September are only the catch-up before really difficult policy decisions start to emerge towards the end of the year.

It has been five long years since the Frankfurt-based bank started teasing a rise in interest rates, but in the face of the highest inflation in 40 years the policy rate for the 19-member eurozone will finally inch upwards to a negative 0.25pc.

According to International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva, the ECB will become the 76th central bank it tracks to raise interest rates.

The Federal Reserve hiked by 75 basis points in June alone and is poised to do the same in July and September, the Bank of Canada delivered a full percentage point in one go and the Bank of England has vowed to carry on despite the biggest collapse in living standards in the UK since the 1950s.

Of course, this isn’t the first time the ECB has been slow to wake up.

Its first reaction to the start of the 2008 crisis was to raise interest rates in July of that year.

Although it joined in coordinated global rate reductions after Lehman, it then slowed the pace of cuts before raising rates in April and July of 2011, fearing a coming commodity price-wage spiral that never existed outside the bank’s own imagination.

Of course, under the leadership of now-embattled Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, the ECB pushed interest rates into negative territory and embarked on a programme of bond buying in size. In doing so, it kept the eurozone together and, just about, afloat.

Today’s expected quarter point rate rise is likely to be followed by another in September, possibly as much as half a percentage point, in a move that would put eurozone interest rates in positive territory – in nominal terms – for the first time since December 2011.

Having been so wrong for so long in sticking with the transitory inflation mantra, central bankers are now in a rush. The ECB has confessed that its inflation forecasts have been woefully inaccurate while the Fed’s Jerome Powell plaintively told lawmakers recently: “We now understand better how little we understand about inflation.”

The world’s central banks have now, in the words of Mr Powell, declared the battle on inflation to be “unconditional”.

None of the world’s central bank chiefs want to end up as a case study on historic monetary failures, notes TS Lombard economist Dario Perkins. But it goes deeper than that.

“It is also important to remember that the reason we have independent central banks is to ensure that the 1970s cannot happen again. So, we are talking about a risk that undermines the central bankers’ entire raison d'etre, an existential threat,” he wrote.

In other words, if the cost of taming inflation is a recession, then so be it. But if the ECB is then forced to unscramble whatever rate rises it may have managed before a deep recession hits it may well end up with the worst of both worlds, high inflation and an ailing economy.

While the ECB is certainly now facing a commodity price surge that so worried it back in 2011 – with inflation in the eurozone hitting 8.6pc in June as Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine stokes post-pandemic price rises – it is far from clear that pay demands have taken off.

The bank’s own wage tracker to the end of the first quarter is running at 2.81pc – its fastest pace since 2009 – but hardly the stuff of a wage-price spiral in the making and a reading that doesn’t threaten its two-percent inflation target.

Data from Ireland and elsewhere appears to show that households are well aware they are not going to get inflation-busting, or even matching, payrises and that is going to translate into a brutal fall in living standards.

Given that fuel and food are seeing the greatest price rises, those cost of living increases are falling disproportionately on those who are least well equipped to cope.

Expectations are that the ECB will deliver 125 basis points of interest rate rises this year including today’s move, and a further 100 next year, taking its policy rate to 1.75pc by the end of 2023.

For what to expect as policy tightens, it is instructive to look at the Fed as it is so much further along and, unlike the ECB, has recent experience of raising interest rates.

Given the Fed is now telling us that it will not change course until there is a sharp reversal of inflation, just how much pain might it have to inflict?

Investment bank UBS reckons the two most comparable examples are the 1990-1991 and 2001 recessions and estimates job losses this time round at over one million in the first six months of the recession, or a pace of well over two million jobs annualised.

In Europe, a recession is a certainty if Vladimir Putin turns off the gas taps. There’s also the risk we head back into Covid lockdowns and then there’s Italy facing a political crisis.

UBS reckons if the gas is cut off, eurozone inflation will hit around 12pc

The question is how far along the ECB will be if this harsh winter becomes reality. UBS reckons if the gas is cut off, eurozone inflation will hit around 12pc with substantial price increases not just for energy, but also for food and other goods, which would be subject to supply bottlenecks as energy is rationed.

The cratering economy would halt any rate rises in their tracks and likely also solve the inflation problem, but at a huge cost which might once again damage Europe’s social fabric.

Before you know it, the ECB’s policy rate would be back below zero. That’s one heck of a damaging road trip for a central bank to take, and as we know from the past eight years, negative rates and QE don’t generate healthy growth.